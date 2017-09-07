Vigil held for murdered Temple University student

- The 22-year-old Temple student who was murdered a week ago was honored tonight at a viewing in Franconia Township.

Hundreds of Temple students gathered at Founder's Garden to remember Jenna Burleigh who just joined the university as a transfer student to study film.

"She really loved doing what she was doing. You could see it in her eyes. She loved it," friend Grace told FOX 29.

Grace went to school with Jenna and is from the same Harleysville-area neighborhood.

"You would see her on the TV production and it was broadcast throughout the whole school and you could just see just the passion for what she was going. She loved it," she said.

Community leaders addressed Jenna's peers and friends before they placed flowers on a table next to her picture with her bright smile for all to see.

"Its scary to think that like this happened so close to home and it could happen to any one of us at any time of the day."