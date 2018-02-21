Warminster man charged with luring a minor, officials say

- A Warminster man, dressed in work attire, was arrested and charged with luring a minor in Camden County, New Jersey, according to officials.

Charles Amer, 46-years-old, left work as an Emergency Medical Technician, still wearing his uniform and traveled to southern New Jersey to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activities, February 16, officials say.

Amer was greeted by law enforcement officials and arrested.

Camden County officials say Amer had been exchanging sexually explicit text messages with who he thought was a 14-year-old female. Instead, according to court documents, Amer had been exchanging these messages with undercover law enforcement.

Officials say, Amer made arrangements to meet who he thought was the young teen in a location in Camden County. He was then going to take the young person to a hotel in Pennsylvania.

Amer is charged with second degree luring, attempted sexual assault, attempted criminal sexual contact, among other charges.

