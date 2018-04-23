WATCH: Rare corpse flower blooming at Tucson Botanical Gardens

- For the first time in its history, Tucson Botanical Gardens has a blooming corpse flower.

The corpse flower, which gets its name from the "rotting flesh" odor it emits, is extremely rare and unpredictable.

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CCf4u6ryYY

"Corpse flowers are considered rare in the world of botanic gardens," said Michelle Conklin, executive director of TBG. "There have been about 100 recorded cultivated corpse flowers around the world. The first recorded flowering in the United States was at the New York Botanical Gardens in 1937."

The plants can take up to a decade to bloom for the first time and the bloom only lasts for 24-48 hours.

VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1751107981604408/