- Prosecutors have sentenced a Quakertown woman to 10-20 years in state prison after she plead guilty to running a methamphetamine ring while incarcerated at Bucks County Correction Facility.

Shayla Hadley, 24, admitted she smuggled a large amount of meth into the jail Jan. 7, 2018, and distributed the drugs to inmates over the next several days in exchange for money deposited into her commissary account.

Officials say Hadley targeted inmates housed in a section of the prison designated to adress the recovery needs of woman with drug addictions. Some of the woman targeted by Hadley were detoxing.

According to prosecutors, Hadley was a self-proclaimed "kingpin" and likened herself to "El Chapo." On recorded prison phone calls, Hadley said that "no one can touch me," and called her targets "junkies."

During trial prosecutors said in one instance, Hadley stood idly by while an inmate had an adverse reaction to methamphetamine and required medical attention.

Prior to sentencing, Hadley offered her "sincerest apologies," for perpetuating the use of methamphetamines. However, Judge Rea B. Boylan sentenced Hadley to 10-20 years in state prison.