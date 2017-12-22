Woman accused of aggravated assault on a police officer in Abington Township

- Abington Police officers were called to a residence on Lindbergh Avenue, in the Roslyn section of Abington Township a little before 7 p.m. on December 21 after there were reports of a fight taking place in the front yard of a home.

Screaming could be heard inside the residence by the officers on the scene. Officers say they knocked several times and announced they were there, to no avail. The officers on scene then say they were forced to enter the residence.

A woman inside the residence, identified as 19-year-old Daisha Hall began yelling at officers and refused their commands. The officers report that while they were attempting to persuade Hall to step outside of the residence, she struck an Abington police officer in the face.

Hall continued to resist officers. During the struggle, police say a different officer fell and struck his head.

Hall was arrested, police say. Hall continued to lash out while at the police station and assaulted a third officer. That officer was not injured.

Hall faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and resisting arrest, among others.

The injured officers were treated at Abington Jefferson Health Hospital and released.

