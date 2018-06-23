Woman dubbed 'Permit Patty' calls cops on girl selling water in San Francisco (Video)

- A woman who reportedly called the cops on a young girl for selling water on the street in San Francisco is creating a social media commotion and is being identified as “Permit Patty,” joining the notorious crew occupied by BBQ Becky and Jogger Joe.

Erin Austin, mother of the young girl, posted a video to Instagram and stated that the cops were called on her daughter. “An 8-year-old selling water in front of her apartment building where she’s lived her whole life is NOT a reason to call the police,” Austin captioned the video with.

Austin told KTVU the woman walked up demanding to see her daughter's permit for selling water around 5:30 or 6:00 p.m. while they were in front of their apartment building near AT&T Park. The Giants had an evening home game that was due to start in just over an hour. Austin said the woman was saying she'd call the cops if they couldn't produce permit.

Austin said she thinks the woman didn't believe they lived in the apartment building.

The video shows the camera operator -- Austin -- confronting the woman while she’s on the phone. And then, right after the woman turns around and looks at Austin holding the camera, she ducks behind a retaining wall.

“You can hide all you want,” Austin said. "The whole world gonna see you, boo."

And then the woman on the phone responds, “And illegally selling water without a permit?”

Austin notes that her daughter is selling water on her own property. The woman on the phone counters “it’s not your property.”

