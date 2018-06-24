Woman killed in Hunting Park motorcycle accident

- Police in Philadelphia are investigating an accident that killed a motorcyclist in Hunting Park.

Police say the accident happened on the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard Sunday evening. A 32-year-old woman was driving a motorcycle when a pickup truck reportedly cut in front of the motorcycle.

The woman struck the truck.

She was transported to Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. The truck remained at the accident scene.

