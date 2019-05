- Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Authorities say the suspect entered the Wells Fargo on the 2700 block of South 3rd Street and handed the teller a threatening note.

According to police, the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect fled the bank in an unknown direction.

Police say the suspect is a black woman in her mid-20s, approximately five feet two inches tall. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a platinum blonde wig with a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

Investigators consider the woman armed and dangerous and urge the public to not approach her if spotted.

A reward is being offered for her capture, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts can contact detectives at 215-418-4000.