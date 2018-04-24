Workers dangle from building after scaffolding collapses

- A scaffolding broke in South Florida Tuesday morning, prompting the rescue of two construction workers who were dangling off the side of a building in mid-air in Palmetto Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were on scene and told WSVN that both construction workers were secured by ropes in their harnesses.

Video showed firefighters being lowered with ropes and using a bucket from a firetruck to reach the workers. Firefighters were able to reach one worker with the bucket, and a firefighter was lowered to help reach the other worker, who was harnessed with ropes and still standing on top of the broken scaffolding.

Eventually, firefighters were able to reach the second man and lower him down to the ground safely.

