11 people killed in reported gun attack at bar in Brazil Posted May 20 2019 08:20AM EDT (AP)</strong> - A gang of gunmen reportedly attacked a bar in the capital of Brazil's northern Pará state Sunday afternoon, and authorities said 11 people were killed.</p><p>The state security agency confirmed late Sunday only that six women and five men died in the incident in the Guamá neighborhood of the Pará state capital, Belém.</p><p>The G1 news website said police reported that seven gunmen were involved in the attack, which also wounded one person. The news outlet said the attackers arrived at the bar on one motorcycle and in three cars.</p><p>In late March, the federal government sent National Guard troops to Belém to reinforce security in the city for 90 days.</p><p>Brazil hit a record high of 64,000 homicides in 2017, 70% of which were due to firearms, according to official statistics.</p><p>Much of Brazil's violence is gang related. In January, gangs attacked across Fortaleza, bringing that city to a standstill with as commerce, buses and taxis shut down.</p><p>Rio de Janeiro, the country's second biggest city, experiences daily shootouts between rival gangs and also between police and criminals, battles that often result in the deaths of innocent bystanders. Fogo Cruzado, a group that monitors shootings in the Rio metropolitan area, says there were 2,300 shootings in Rio and its suburbs during the first 100 days of this year.</p><p>Killings attributed to police gunfire in Rio de Janeiro state have reached a record high, rising 18% in the first three months, in a spike partly attributed to a campaign of a zero tolerance for criminals being pushed by state leaders.</p><p>One of new President Jair Bolsonaro's main campaign promises was that he would loosen Brazil's strict gun laws, arguing that because criminals are well-armed with illegally obtained guns, "upstanding citizens" should have the right to defend themselves with legally bought guns. More World News Stories

1 year after wedding: Harry and Meghan have new home, son

Posted May 19 2019 12:23PM EDT
Updated May 19 2019 12:33PM EDT

It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex.

The besotted couple wed on May 19, 2018 before rapt crowds outside of Windsor Castle, with one of the largest TV audiences ever assembled.

The couple was lucky enough to enjoy beautiful spring weather on their wedding day. They made the best of it by taking a carriage ride through Windsor.

US abstains from global pledge to curb online violence

By Sylvie Corbet, Associated Press, Kelvin Chan, Associated Press

Posted May 18 2019 12:39PM EDT

The White House is not endorsing a global pledge to step up efforts to keep internet platforms from being used to spread hate, organize extremist groups and broadcast attacks, citing respect for "freedom of expression and freedom of the press."

The statement came Wednesday after World leaders led by French President Emmanuel Macron and executives from Facebook, Google, Twitter and other tech companies gathered in Paris to compile a set of guidelines dubbed the "Christchurch Call," named after the New Zealand city where 51 people were killed in a March attack on mosques. Much of the attack was broadcast live on Facebook, drawing public outrage and fueling debate on how to better regulate social media. Facebook said before the meeting that it was tightening rules for livestream users.

In a statement, the White House said it will "continue to be proactive in our efforts to counter terrorist content online" while also protecting free speech.

Royal content creator: Queen Elizabeth is looking for a social media manager

By Kelly Taylor Hayes

Posted May 17 2019 06:00PM EDT
Updated May 20 2019 10:09AM EDT

Are you the king or queen of social media with a knack for writing and photography? Did you binge-watch Netflix's "The Crown" and are you obsessed with all things royal?

If so, there's a career opportunity at Buckingham Palace that might suit your fancy.

Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a social media manager. The Royal Household posted a listing for a Digital Communications Officer, who will be tasked "finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage." (Photos via Kensington Palace)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 year after wedding: Harry and Meghan have new home, son</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 12:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex.</p><p>The besotted couple wed on May 19, 2018 before rapt crowds outside of Windsor Castle, with one of the largest TV audiences ever assembled.</p><p>The couple was lucky enough to enjoy beautiful spring weather on their wedding day. They made the best of it by taking a carriage ride through Windsor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/world-news/us-abstains-from-global-pledge-to-curb-online-violence" title="US abstains from global pledge to curb online violence" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/white_house_generic_david_everett_strickler_101417_1508009733901_4361551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/white_house_generic_david_everett_strickler_101417_1508009733901_4361551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/white_house_generic_david_everett_strickler_101417_1508009733901_4361551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/white_house_generic_david_everett_strickler_101417_1508009733901_4361551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/white_house_generic_david_everett_strickler_101417_1508009733901_4361551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by David Everett Strickler via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US abstains from global pledge to curb online violence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sylvie Corbet, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Kelvin Chan, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 12:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The White House is not endorsing a global pledge to step up efforts to keep internet platforms from being used to spread hate, organize extremist groups and broadcast attacks, citing respect for "freedom of expression and freedom of the press."</p><p>The statement came Wednesday after World leaders led by French President Emmanuel Macron and executives from Facebook, Google, Twitter and other tech companies gathered in Paris to compile a set of guidelines dubbed the "Christchurch Call," named after the New Zealand city where 51 people were killed in a March attack on mosques. Much of the attack was broadcast live on Facebook, drawing public outrage and fueling debate on how to better regulate social media. Facebook said before the meeting that it was tightening rules for livestream users.</p><p>In a statement, the White House said it will "continue to be proactive in our efforts to counter terrorist content online" while also protecting free speech.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/royal-content-creator-queen-elizabeth-is-looking-for-a-social-media-manager" title="Royal content creator: Queen Elizabeth is looking for a social media manager" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/queen%20elizabeth_1558135615023.jpg_7285023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/queen%20elizabeth_1558135615023.jpg_7285023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/queen%20elizabeth_1558135615023.jpg_7285023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/queen%20elizabeth_1558135615023.jpg_7285023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/queen%20elizabeth_1558135615023.jpg_7285023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Royal Household posted a listing for a Digital Communications Officer, who will be tasked &ldquo;finding new ways to maintain The Queen&#39;s presence in the public eye and on the world stage.&rdquo;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Royal content creator: Queen Elizabeth is looking for a social media manager</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 06:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Are you the king or queen of social media with a knack for writing and photography? Did you binge-watch Netflix's “The Crown” and are you obsessed with all things royal?</p><p>If so, there's a career opportunity at Buckingham Palace that might suit your fancy.</p><p>Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a social media manager. (Universal Orlando Resort)" title="hagrids_magical_creatures_motorbike_052019_1558356046487.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sneak peak at Universal's new 'Harry Potter' roller coaster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-warm-and-humid-monday-stray-shower-possible"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/20/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7289901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_20190520110208"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Warm and humid Monday; stray shower possible</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/manhunt-for-suspect-after-3-alabama-officers-shot-1-dead"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Alabama_GradyWayneWilkes_052019_1558346231170_7289753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Alabama_GradyWayneWilkes_052019_1558346231170-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect arrested after 3 Alabama officers shot; 1 dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/early-dose-of-summer-has-philadelphia-residents-seeking-relief"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/19/vlcsnap-2019-05-19-22h32m25s170_1558319559165_7289383_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img 