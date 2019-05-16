< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <div id="fb-root"></div><script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.9&appId=938570826205118";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/logo-fox-29-philadelphia-wtxf-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 73°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/for-goodness-sake">For Goodness' Sake</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/hanks-take">Hank's Take</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/news/police-woman-peers-into-windows-of-homes-and-cars-in-ridley-twp"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-17h52m13s194_1558043571756_7276968_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Woman peers into windows of homes and cars in Ridley Twp."> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/police-woman-peers-into-windows-of-homes-and-cars-in-ridley-twp">Police: Woman peers into windows of homes and cars in Ridley Twp.</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/news/lawmakers-approve-installation-of-cameras-along-roosevelt-boulevard"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-17h12m55s150_1558041187057_7277304_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lawmakers approve installation of cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/lawmakers-approve-installation-of-cameras-along-roosevelt-boulevard">Lawmakers approve installation of cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/news/human-car-wash-man-invents-shower-tool-that-does-the-scrubbing-for-you"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Humanwash%2016x9%20final_1558040423123.jpg_7277274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Human car wash': Man invents shower tool that does the scrubbing for you"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/human-car-wash-man-invents-shower-tool-that-does-the-scrubbing-for-you">'Human car wash': Man invents shower tool that does the scrubbing for you</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtxf/news/pregnant-chicago-woman-murdered-baby-cut-from-her-womb"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtxf/news/pregnant-chicago-woman-murdered-baby-cut-from-her-womb">3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/police-woman-peers-into-windows-of-homes-and-cars-in-ridley-twp">Police: Woman peers into windows of homes and cars in Ridley Twp.</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/lawmakers-approve-installation-of-cameras-along-roosevelt-boulevard">Lawmakers approve installation of cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/human-car-wash-man-invents-shower-tool-that-does-the-scrubbing-for-you">'Human car wash': Man invents shower tool that does the scrubbing for you</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/pregnant-chicago-woman-murdered-baby-cut-from-her-womb">3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/police-suspect-sought-in-center-city-armed-robbery">Police: Suspect sought in Center City armed robbery</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtxf/news/walmart-to-raise-prices-in-response-to-increased-tariffs-cfo-says">Walmart to raise prices in response to increased tariffs, CFO says</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sevendayforecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/temperatures">Temperatures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weatherapp">Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras">Webcams</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/busstopbuddy">Bus Stop Buddy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/gooddayweekend">Good Day Weekend</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/kellys-classroom">Kelly's Classroom</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/yagottatrythis">Ya Gotta Try This</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/406990356-video "> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/Kelly_s_Classroom__Afton_Elementary_0_7264188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kelly's Classroom: Afton Elementary"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/406990356-video ">Kelly's Classroom: Afton Elementary</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/406988900-video "> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/Manatawny_Still_Works_rolls_out_coffee___0_7264579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Manatawny Still Works rolls out coffee, maple whiskey and more"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/406988900-video ">Manatawny Still Works rolls out coffee, maple whiskey and more</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/406987510-video "> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/Save_Me_Steve__Helpful_inventions_0_7264559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Save Me Steve: Helpful inventions"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/406987510-video ">Save Me Steve: Helpful inventions</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/406311179-video"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/11/The_perfect_brunch_dish_to_pamper_mom_wi_0_7248060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The perfect brunch dish to pamper mom with this Mother's Day"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/406311179-video">The perfect brunch dish to pamper mom with this Mother's Day</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Good Day Crew</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/406990356-video ">Kelly's Classroom: Afton Elementary</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/406988900-video ">Manatawny Still Works rolls out coffee, maple whiskey and more</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day/406987510-video ">Save Me Steve: Helpful inventions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/406311179-video">The perfect brunch dish to pamper mom with this Mother's Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/406310901-video">Garbage Bag Gala features unconventional designs for a good cause</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/406310931-video">Letter carriers aim to stamp out hunger with massive food drive</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/eagles">Eagles</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/phillies">Phillies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sixers">76ers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/flyers">Flyers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-sports-go-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pennsylvania-lottery">Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/whatsonfox">What's On FOX</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/">Watch FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contactus">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=84161989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){EP=EP||{};EP.Utils=EP.Utils||{};if(typeof EP.Utils.WASP!=="undefined"){EP.WeatherService=new EP.Utils.WASP("/wdt-portlet/restful/alert/web?site=/wtxf")}})();</script> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7957_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7957"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7957_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7957_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407307131'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2026_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2026"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_OOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2026_MOD-AD-WTXF_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2026_MOD-AD-WTXF_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407307131'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407307131" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407307131" data-article-version="1.0">World War II veteran plans return trip to Europe</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-407307131" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=World War II veteran plans return trip to Europe&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/world-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe" data-title="World War II veteran plans return trip to Europe" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/world-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe" addthis:title="World War II veteran plans return trip to Europe"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407307131.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407307131");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407307131_407273421_172535"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTXF"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407307131_407273421_172535";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407273421","video":"564688","title":"World%20War%20II%20veteran%20plans%20return%20trip%20to%20Europe","caption":"75%20years%20after%20D-Day%2C%20a%20local%20veteran%20is%20gearing%20up%20to%20go%20back%20to%20Europe.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fmedia.fox29.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F16%2FWorld_War_II_veteran_plans_return_trip_t_0_7276207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F16%2FWorld_War_II_veteran_plans_return_trip_to_Europe_564688_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652633790%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DuhNavGj4ZvRZAW-gY5VmnytiHPo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fnews%2Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"}},"createDate":"May 16 2019 12:56PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTXF"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407307131_407273421_172535",video:"564688",poster:"https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/World_War_II_veteran_plans_return_trip_t_0_7276207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"75%2520years%2520after%2520D-Day%252C%2520a%2520local%2520veteran%2520is%2520gearing%2520up%2520to%2520go%2520back%2520to%2520Europe.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtxf.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/16/World_War_II_veteran_plans_return_trip_to_Europe_564688_1800.mp4?Expires=1652633790&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=uhNavGj4ZvRZAW-gY5VmnytiHPo",eventLabel:"World%20War%20II%20veteran%20plans%20return%20trip%20to%20Europe-407273421",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtxf/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fnews%2Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 03:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-407307131"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:56PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 03:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-407307131" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407307131-407306984"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-15h33m02s137_1558035199822_7276641_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-15h33m02s137_1558035199822_7276641_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-15h33m02s137_1558035199822_7276641_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-15h33m02s137_1558035199822_7276641_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-15h33m02s137_1558035199822_7276641_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407307131-407306984" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-15h33m02s137_1558035199822_7276641_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-15h33m02s137_1558035199822_7276641_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-15h33m02s137_1558035199822_7276641_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-15h33m02s137_1558035199822_7276641_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-15h33m02s137_1558035199822_7276641_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407307131" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29)</strong> - On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, a 96-year-old army veteran from Montgomery County will be one of 15 vets to make the trip back to Europe for the first time since the war ended.</p><p>Stanley C Friday was an Army scout during the second Great War. His good eyesight and bravery made him perfect for the role. Friday tracked German troops for over 165 days.</p><p>"To be out there in front of all those troops, people tend to shy away from something like that," Friday said. "I didn't give it much thought to tell you the truth, it didn't bother me one bit."</p><p>Being in close proximity to the enemy often meant the danger was ever present.</p><p>"I was at the point that if something happens, I was willing to except it. I was doing my job and duty with the country," Friday said.</p><p>Friday's trip will be made possible by the Tennessee based non-profit organization, Forever Young Veterans, a group that grants wishes for vets 65 and older.</p><p>"These are the greatest men to have ever lived," Forever Young Veterans' founder Diane Hight said.</p><p>"My father and Uncles were in Korea and World War II. I was never able to honor my Dad or Uncles because they were gone when I started Forever Young, so I do this for them."</p><p>Forever Young Veterans pay for each vet to take trips to Washington D.C., Italy and France.</p><p>"I thought I was going to jump out of my chair. I am going to France!" World War II veteran K.T. Robbins said.</p><p>Some believe returning to the place of once great horrors is therapeutic for the veterans.</p><p>"A lot of them carry those wounds inside for 75 years and going back a being with the other veterans and seeing the towns people at a time of peace and not at a time of war for a lot of our veterans this is a healing trip," Rich Walzak said.</p><p>Friday keeps his medals as a reminder of all those unable to return home.</p><p>"They're for all the ones that aren't here that deserve a medal, not me," Friday said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story407307131 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story407307131 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-407307131",i="relatedHeadlines-407307131",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0173_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0173"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0173_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0173_MOD-AD-WTXF_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407307131'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gXlXZMio2ZEO_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gXlXZMio2ZEO"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9595_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9595"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTXF_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401110" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/report-atf-headquarters-evacuated-due-to-a-suspicious-package" title="Report: ATF headquarters evacuated after employee opens envelope containing suspicious substance" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/ATF%20Suspicious%20Substance%20-%20COLLAGE_1558038853654.png_7276791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/ATF%20Suspicious%20Substance%20-%20COLLAGE_1558038853654.png_7276791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/ATF%20Suspicious%20Substance%20-%20COLLAGE_1558038853654.png_7276791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/ATF%20Suspicious%20Substance%20-%20COLLAGE_1558038853654.png_7276791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/ATF%20Suspicious%20Substance%20-%20COLLAGE_1558038853654.png_7276791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives/@ATFHQ/Twitter)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: ATF headquarters evacuated after employee opens envelope containing suspicious substance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The headquarters of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in D.C. has been evacuated due to a suspicious package, authorities said Thursday. </p><p>ATF officials say an employee opened an envelope that contained a suspicious liquid substance and Hazmat crews responded accordingly.</p><p>At around 4:30 p.m., officials said Hazmat was out and the substance tested clear. They will send it to the lab for further analysis.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lawmakers-approve-installation-of-cameras-along-roosevelt-boulevard" title="Lawmakers approve installation of cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Lawmakers_approve_installation_of_camera_0_7277305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Lawmakers_approve_installation_of_camera_0_7277305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Lawmakers_approve_installation_of_camera_0_7277305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Lawmakers_approve_installation_of_camera_0_7277305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Lawmakers_approve_installation_of_camera_0_7277305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lawmakers approved legislation authorizing the installation of speed cameras along the Roosevelt Boulevard between Ninth Street and the Philadelphia County Line." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawmakers approve installation of cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lawmakers approved legislation authorizing the installation of speed cameras along the Roosevelt Boulevard between Ninth Street and the Philadelphia County line.</p><p>The 12-lane drag strip, otherwise known as Roosevelt Boulevard, is about to have a set of brakes applied to the wallets of motorists. Start getting used to the idea of speed cameras.</p><p>The cameras will photograph vehicles traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit and the vehicle owner will get a minimum $100 fine in the mail. The faster you drive, the bigger the fine.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-woman-peers-into-windows-of-homes-and-cars-in-ridley-twp" title="Police: Woman peers into windows of homes and cars in Ridley Twp." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__Woman_peers_into_windows_of_home_0_7277692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__Woman_peers_into_windows_of_home_0_7277692_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__Woman_peers_into_windows_of_home_0_7277692_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__Woman_peers_into_windows_of_home_0_7277692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__Woman_peers_into_windows_of_home_0_7277692_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say they are looking for a woman accused of wandering onto homeowner' lawns and peeping in their windows and cars." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman peers into windows of homes and cars in Ridley Twp.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Rule, FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say they are looking for a woman accused of wandering onto homeowner' lawns and peeping in their windows and cars.</p><p>Ridley Township police say they received a call for a suspicious woman looking into vehicles around 5:38 p.m on the 2600 block of Grand Avenue.</p><p>The homeowner tells FOX 29 she pulled into her driveway as the woman was wandering into her neighbor's yard and confronted her. She said the woman was "just looking" and said she knew the previous homeowner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-woman-peers-into-windows-of-homes-and-cars-in-ridley-twp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-17h52m13s194_1558043571756_7276968_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ridley Township police ask anyone who recognizes the woman to call detectives at 610-532-4002." title="Woman_peers_in_windows"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Woman peers into windows of homes and cars in Ridley Twp.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawmakers-approve-installation-of-cameras-along-roosevelt-boulevard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-17h12m55s150_1558041187057_7277304_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Roosevelt_Blvd"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawmakers approve installation of cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/human-car-wash-man-invents-shower-tool-that-does-the-scrubbing-for-you"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Humanwash%2016x9%20final_1558040423123.jpg_7277274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The “Humanwash” was created for the elderly or people with mobility issues who might prefer to bathe by themselves, according to its inventor. (Photo credit: Humanwash / Matti Paaso)" title="Humanwash 16x9 final_1558040423123.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Human car wash': Man invents shower tool that does the scrubbing for you</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pregnant-chicago-woman-murdered-baby-cut-from-her-womb"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui and her baby boy Yadiel Yovany Lopez | Family photos" title="Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7838_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7838"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7838_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7838_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407307131'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8213_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8213"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7018_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7018"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawmakers-approve-installation-of-cameras-along-roosevelt-boulevard" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-17h12m55s150_1558041187057_7277304_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-17h12m55s150_1558041187057_7277304_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-17h12m55s150_1558041187057_7277304_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-17h12m55s150_1558041187057_7277304_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/vlcsnap-2019-05-16-17h12m55s150_1558041187057_7277304_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lawmakers approve installation of cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/arrest-made-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-wva-girl-sheriffs-office-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/12/missing%20kid%20two%20pic_1557692813693.jpg_7250816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/12/missing%20kid%20two%20pic_1557692813693.jpg_7250816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/12/missing%20kid%20two%20pic_1557692813693.jpg_7250816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/12/missing%20kid%20two%20pic_1557692813693.jpg_7250816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/12/missing%20kid%20two%20pic_1557692813693.jpg_7250816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/human-car-wash-man-invents-shower-tool-that-does-the-scrubbing-for-you" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Humanwash%2016x9%20final_1558040423123.jpg_7277274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Humanwash%2016x9%20final_1558040423123.jpg_7277274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Humanwash%2016x9%20final_1558040423123.jpg_7277274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Humanwash%2016x9%20final_1558040423123.jpg_7277274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Humanwash%2016x9%20final_1558040423123.jpg_7277274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Humanwash&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;was&#x20;created&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;elderly&#x20;or&#x20;people&#x20;with&#x20;mobility&#x20;issues&#x20;who&#x20;might&#x20;prefer&#x20;to&#x20;bathe&#x20;by&#x20;themselves&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;its&#x20;inventor&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Humanwash&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Matti&#x20;Paaso&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Human car wash': Man invents shower tool that does the scrubbing for you</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ex-congregant-charged-in-church-fires-says-was-mad-at-god-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/04/HANDOUT%20Coal%20City%20Fire%20Department%20Church%20Fire%201_1551718872360.jpg_6849257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/04/HANDOUT%20Coal%20City%20Fire%20Department%20Church%20Fire%201_1551718872360.jpg_6849257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/04/HANDOUT%20Coal%20City%20Fire%20Department%20Church%20Fire%201_1551718872360.jpg_6849257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/04/HANDOUT%20Coal%20City%20Fire%20Department%20Church%20Fire%201_1551718872360.jpg_6849257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/04/HANDOUT%20Coal%20City%20Fire%20Department%20Church%20Fire%201_1551718872360.jpg_6849257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="West&#x20;Virginia&#x20;firefighters&#x20;find&#x20;untouched&#x20;Bibles&#x20;in&#x20;church&#x20;fire&#x20;&#x28;Coal&#x20;City&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ex-congregant charged in church fires says was 'mad at God'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pregnant-chicago-woman-murdered-baby-cut-from-her-womb" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marlen&#x20;Ochoa-Uriostegui&#x20;and&#x20;her&#x20;baby&#x20;boy&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Yadiel&#x20;Yovany&#x20;Lopez&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Family&#x20;photos" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1138_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1138"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1138_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1138_MOD-AD-WTXF_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407307131'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6580_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6580"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WTXF-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407307131');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_6580_MOD-AD-WTXF_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtxf/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '407307131'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/for-goodness-sake">For Goodness' Sake</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/hanks-take">Hank's Take</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sevendayforecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/temperatures">Temperatures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras">Webcams</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/busstopbuddy">Bus Stop Buddy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/gooddayweekend">Good Day Weekend</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/kellys-classroom">Kelly's Classroom</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/yagottatrythis">Ya Gotta Try This</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/eagles">Eagles</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/phillies">Phillies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sixers">76ers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/flyers">Flyers</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.foxsports.com/mobile">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pennsylvania-lottery">Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/whatsonfox">What's On FOX</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/fox-now">Watch FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox29.newsdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/251937751-story"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/+Fox29Philly"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox29philly/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox29philly"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxphilly-fox29-news/id348237677" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtxf" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 Weather Authority App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-29-weather-authority/id960436995" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtxf.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/public-file-inquiries">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wtxf-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/workforus">Work For Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1138_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1138",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1138\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7957_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7957",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7957\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9595_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9595",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9595\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3425",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3425\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7018_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7018",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7018\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7838_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7838",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7838\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0173_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0173",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0173\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2026_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2026",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2026\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8213_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8213",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8213\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6580_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6580",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6580\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gXlXZMio2ZEO_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_gXlXZMio2ZEO",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d430229\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_gXlXZMio2ZEO\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fworld-war-ii-veteran-plans-return-trip-to-europe"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1557526829000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=348237677" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=348237677" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtxf" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Download the FOX 29 News App!",daysHidden:"1",daysReminder:"2",icon:"https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/04/03/fox_29_news_app_graphic_350x350_3061965_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"16 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43976);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>