Make merry, be delighted with these fun, kid-friendly desserts

Santa Hat

· 16 mini brownie bites

· 16 small strawberries (tops cut off)

· Homemade frosting or store bought

Next, place the frosting in a zip lock bag and snip off the corner. Then place a swirl of frosting on top of the brownie.

Finally, put the strawberry on top and added a little dot of frosting on top to complete the Santa hat.

Refrigerate until ready to serve. Best served the same day.

Peppermint candy platter

STEP 1

To make a 9-inch platter, unwrap about 65 to 70 peppermint candies. (If you want tomake a larger platter, unwrap more candies and use a bigger pan.)

STEP 2

Line the base of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper. Arrange the candies in the pan, placing them in a circle around the edge about ¼ inch apart from one another. Continue until you’ve filled the pan, trying to keep an even amount of space between the candies.

STEP 3

Transfer the pan to a preheated 350°F oven, and bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until the candies are melted and flat. Cool the pan and the peppermint platter completely before unmolding.

STEP 4

Unmold the platter, then top it with cookies and candy. Pat yourself on the back.

Pretzel rod wreath

2 packages (10 to 12 ounces each) white baking chips

1 package (10 ounces) pretzel rods, halved

1-1/2 cups green and red sprinkles

Preparation: In a microwave, melt white baking chips; stir until smooth. Dip pretzels in chocolate, allowing excess to drip off. Add sprinkles; place on waxed paper until set. Arrange pretzels in a circle on a decorative serving plate.

Melted snowmen

· Line a cookie tray with either a silicon baking mat or wax paper

· Melt chocolate according to the directions on the package

· Cut the bottom portion of the peanut butter cups off and put them back together, but slightly off alignment (this gives it the “hat” look)