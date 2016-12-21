Make merry, be delighted with these fun, kid-friendly desserts

Posted:Dec 21 2016 11:36AM EST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 02:38PM EST

Recipes from our segment "Make merry, be delighted with these fun, kid-friendly desserts"

Click here to watch.

Santa Hat     

·    16 mini brownie bites

·    16 small strawberries (tops cut off)

·    Homemade frosting or store bought

Next, place the frosting in a zip lock bag and snip off the corner. Then place a swirl of frosting on top of the brownie.

Finally, put the strawberry on top and added a little dot of frosting on top to complete the Santa hat.

Refrigerate until ready to serve. Best served the same day.

Peppermint candy platter 

STEP 1

To make a 9-inch platter, unwrap about 65 to 70 peppermint candies. (If you want tomake a larger platter, unwrap more candies and use a bigger pan.)

STEP 2

Line the base of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper. Arrange the candies in the pan, placing them in a circle around the edge about ¼ inch apart from one another. Continue until you’ve filled the pan, trying to keep an even amount of space between the candies. 

STEP 3

Transfer the pan to a preheated 350°F oven, and bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until the candies are melted and flat. Cool the pan and the peppermint platter completely before unmolding.

STEP 4

Unmold the platter, then top it with cookies and candy. Pat yourself on the back.

Pretzel rod wreath 

  • 2 packages (10 to 12 ounces each) white baking chips
  • 1 package (10 ounces) pretzel rods, halved
  • 1-1/2 cups green and red sprinkles

Preparation: In a microwave, melt white baking chips; stir until smooth. Dip pretzels in chocolate, allowing excess to drip off. Add sprinkles; place on waxed paper until set. Arrange pretzels in a circle on a decorative serving plate.

Melted snowmen 

·         Line a cookie tray with either a silicon baking mat or wax paper

·         Melt chocolate according to the directions on the package

·         Cut the bottom portion of the peanut butter cups off and put them back together, but slightly off alignment (this gives it the “hat” look)

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories