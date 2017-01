GLITTER SLIME RECIPE

BOWL 1

1/2 CUP GLUE GLITTER IN THE COLOR YOU PICK

1/2 CUP WATER

BOWL 2

1/2 TSP BORAX

1 CUP WATER

MIX GLUE AND WATER FIRST IN BOWL 1

MIX WATER AND BORAX IN BOWL 2

THEN, SLOWLY PUT BORAX BOWL INTO GLUE BOWL. ONLY POUR A LITTLE AT A TIME. DON'T USE IT ALL, OR ELSE IT WON'T BE GOOEY. YOU HAVE TO CHECK THE CONSISTENCY AS YOU POUR.