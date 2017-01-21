Revolution Taco's Arroz Con Pollo recipe Seen On TV Revolution Taco’s Arroz Con Pollo recipe Revolution Taco’s Arroz Con Pollo recipe

4 bone in chicken leg quarters (thigh and drum stick)

Chicken brine:

1 gallon water

1 cup salt

3⁄4 cup sugar

Heat up 1⁄2 gallon of water. It doesn’t need to be boiling but at least hot to the touch. Add in salt and sugar, and stir till it all dissolves. Once dissolved, add in the rest of the water, chilled, to cool down the mixture.

Pour into a bowl big enough to submerge the chicken quarters in the brine and let sit overnight in the fridge. Either that day or next morning, make the adobo spice blend below:

Adobo:

1 tbl cumin

1 tbl chili powder

1 tbl smoked paprika

1 tbl dry oregano

1 tbl granulated garlic

1 tbl granulated onion

1 tbl black pepper

2 tbl salt

1.5 tsp red pepper flake

Once the chicken is finished brining, remove from brine and pat dry. Rub the chicken quarters with the adobo and let sit for one more night in the fridge, flat and covered.

The next day, preheat the oven to 350°, lay chicken on a sheet pan and cook for 40-45 minutes, until the skin is crispy and core temperature reaches 155°

While the chicken is cooking, prep the vegetables below:

1 onion, diced

2 large tomatoes, diced

6-10 cloves garlic, sliced thin



Heat up 2 tbl vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat, big enough to cook the rice and chicken together. Sauté the vegetables until the onions are soft and it resemble a chunky sauce, remove from the pot and use it to cook the rice once the chicken is done.

Rice:

2 cups white rice

3-4 cups chicken stock (depending on the type of rice you’re using, just substitute the water in the directions for the stock)



Pour 2 cups of rice and chicken stock into the pot. Nestle the chicken legs into the rice and bring to a boil. Once boiling, cover with a lid and reduce to a simmer, cook rice for time per its directions. When rice is finished, remove chicken from the pot, keep chicken whole on the side, fold vegetables into rice, salt and pepper to taste and serve with chicken leg on top.