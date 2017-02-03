Fruity Pebble French Toast
By: Chef Kenneth Jay McDuffie
1/2 Cup Butter Milk
1/2 Cup Pineapple Guava Juice
1/2 Cup Sugar
2 tea spoons Vanilla Extract
6 Eggs
4 Slices of Texas Toast
Large Bowl of Fruity Pebbles
