Fruity Pebble French Toast

Posted:Feb 03 2017 01:45PM EST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 01:45PM EST

Fruity Pebble French Toast
By: Chef Kenneth Jay McDuffie

1/2 Cup Butter Milk
1/2 Cup Pineapple Guava Juice
1/2 Cup Sugar
2 tea spoons Vanilla Extract
6 Eggs
4 Slices of Texas Toast
Large Bowl of Fruity Pebbles
 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories