Parks on Tap at neighborhood parks, May 17-Oct. 1 Seen On TV Parks on Tap at neighborhood parks, May 17-Oct. 1 Parks on Tap is Philadelphia's first and only traveling beer garden the city kicked off in 2016, aiming to engage the Philadelphia community and give back to the neighborhood parks.

Parks on Tap is Philadelphia's first and only traveling beer garden the city kicked off in 2016, aiming to engage the Philadelphia community and give back to the neighborhood parks.

This year, the season will be 20 weeks long featuring 20 different parks, including a variety of parks from the previous season and new additions too.

Click here for the dates and locations.

HOURS OF OPERATION: May 17-Oct. 1

Wednesday-Thursday, 5-10 pm

Friday-Saturday, 1-11pm

Sunday 12 noon-10pm

And according to organizers, "Dogs are welcome! We just ask that they leave their 'business' outside."