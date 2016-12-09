< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406499993" data-article-version="1.0">Cat Cora's apple pie recipe</h1>
</header> fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406499993.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406499993");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406499993-222729641"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406499993-222729641" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 08:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406499993" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><u><strong>INGREDIENTS</strong></u></p><p><em>Pie Crust</em></p> <ul> <li>1 c butter</li> <li>2 1/2 c flour</li> <li>1/2 tsp salt</li> <li>1 egg</li> <li>1/2 c cold water use ice if necessary</li> <li>1 T apple cider vinegar</li> </ul> <p><em>Apple Filling</em></p> <ul> <li>3-4 Tart apples, such as granny smith</li> <li>3-4 Sweet apples, such as pink delicious or gala</li> <li>3/4 c brown sugar</li> <li>1/2 tsp cinnamon</li> <li>1/8 tsp nutmeg</li> <li>3 T cornstarch</li> <li>1 c unfiltered apple cider</li> <li>2 T fresh lemon juice</li> <li>1 egg</li> <li>Coarse/turbinado sugar</li> <li>Vanilla bean ice cream, for serving</li> </ul> <p><u><strong>INSTRUCTIONS</strong></u></p><p><em>For the Crust</em></p> <ol> <li>Stir the flour and salt together. Blend the butter into the flour mixture with your hands or a pastry cutter until the mixture is crumbly and chunky. Store in the fridge until ready to use.</li> <li>Beat the egg and cold water together. Add the apple cider vinegar to the egg mixture. Pour the liquid mixture into the flour mixture and lightly fold them together. Let it sit for a few minutes to let the water start to absorb.</li> <li>Using your hands, mix until a dough forms. Add an additional 1-3 tablespoons of cold water if necessary to make the dough come together, but don’t add too much or the dough will be too wet and sticky.</li> <li>Divide the dough into two equal balls and shape them into round discs, wrap them in plastic wrap. Then chill them for one hour in the refrigerator.</li> </ol> <p><em>For the Filling</em></p> <ol> <li>In a heavy sauce pan, whisk together the sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and cornstarch. Stir in the apple cider and lemon juice. Cook on medium heat until thick and bubbly. Remove from heat and place in the fridge.</li> <li>Peel, core, and slice them into about ¼ inch slices and place them in a microwave safe bowl. When they are all cut, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and microwave for 2 minutes. Then stir the apples and microwave for another 1-2 minutes. Stir in the cooled sauce and place back in the refrigerator.</li> </ol> <p><em>For the Crust</em></p> <ol> <li>On a floured surface, roll one of the dough disks from the center out into a circle until about ⅜ of an inch thick. Make sure the dough is about an inch larger than the pan all the way around. When you are finished rolling it out, carefully fold the dough in half and then in fourths to pick it up and transfer it to your pie pan. Press the dough into the pan to remove any air pockets. Put the bottom crust in the freezer for 10-15 minutes to get it cold again.</li> <li>Pour the apple filling into the crust. Even out the apples, be careful not to overfill the pan. Put it back in the refrigerator while you roll out the other dough disk.</li> </ol> <p><em>For a lattice top crust</em></p> <ol> <li>Roll the second dough disk out, cut into 1-inch strips with a pizza cutter, or knife, then alternate laying the strips down in a lattice pattern. Trim the strips and crimp the edges. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Seen On TV Stories</h3>
</header> class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://tickencounter.org" title="Tick Encounter" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tick Encounter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://www.tickcheck.com" title="Tick Check" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tick Check</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 05:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-cool-and-rainy-monday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_7251372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_Authority__7_Day_Forecast_0_20190513105746"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Cool and rainy Monday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-take-part-in-breast-cancer-walk-despite-weather"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/More%20Thank%20Pink%201_1557712795252.png_7250884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="More Thank Pink 1_1557712795252.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands take part in breast cancer walk despite weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/norristown-carnival-ends-in-chaos-and-caught-on-camera-police-investigation-underway"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/Norristown%201_1557715102883.png_7251307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Norristown 1_1557715102883.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows police putting teen in chokehold after brawl breaks out at Norristown carnival</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moms-human-and-furry-celebrated-at-adventure-aquarium"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/penguins%20Adventure%20Aquarium%204_1557704778649.png_7251088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="penguins Adventure Aquarium 4_1557704778649.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Moms, human and furry, celebrated at Adventure Aquarium</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/19/president_trump_generic_21_tia_dufour_1547919958935_6648501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tia&#x20;Dufour&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>China to hike tariffs on $60 billion in US goods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/legendary-actress-and-singer-doris-day-dead-at-97-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-Doris-Day_1557752648608_7251566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-Doris-Day_1557752648608_7251566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-Doris-Day_1557752648608_7251566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-Doris-Day_1557752648608_7251566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-Doris-Day_1557752648608_7251566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hulton&#x20;Archive&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/seen-on-tv/cat-coras-apple-pie-recipe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2016/12/09/Seen%20On%20TV_1481297021701_2423848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cat Cora's apple pie recipe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspects-sought-in-shooting-of-septa-train-conductor-in-west-mount-airy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/west_mount_airy_SEPTA_conductor_shooting_03_051319_1557750581978_7251607_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/west_mount_airy_SEPTA_conductor_shooting_03_051319_1557750581978_7251607_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/west_mount_airy_SEPTA_conductor_shooting_03_051319_1557750581978_7251607_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/west_mount_airy_SEPTA_conductor_shooting_03_051319_1557750581978_7251607_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/13/west_mount_airy_SEPTA_conductor_shooting_03_051319_1557750581978_7251607_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;asking&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;public&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;help&#x20;locating&#x20;two&#x20;suspects&#x20;wanted&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;shooting&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;SEPTA&#x20;Regional&#x20;Rail&#x20;conductor&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspects sought in shooting of SEPTA train conductor in West Mount Airy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/ihop-slammed-for-mothers-day-social-media-posts-showing-pancake-filled-womb" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/23/17159174-mmmain_1471907118231_1896290_ver1.0_1471950967327_1897106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/23/17159174-mmmain_1471907118231_1896290_ver1.0_1471950967327_1897106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/23/17159174-mmmain_1471907118231_1896290_ver1.0_1471950967327_1897106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/23/17159174-mmmain_1471907118231_1896290_ver1.0_1471950967327_1897106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/23/17159174-mmmain_1471907118231_1896290_ver1.0_1471950967327_1897106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>IHOP slammed 