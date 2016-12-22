Giants at Eagles kicks off NFL holiday weekend

- Christmas holiday weekend NFL games start here in Philadelphia, Thursday night, but it’s the rival New York Giants making more news, since they have more opportunity.

The Giants have a chance to give themselves an early Christmas present by clinching their first playoff spot since 2011 -- when it won the NFL title -- with a win.

They’d also be keeping pressure on the 12-2 Dallas Cowboys for first in the NFC East. The Giants (10-4) have won eight of nine including a five-point win over the Eagles on Nov. 6.

The Giants will be taking on a struggling Eagles team in front of the typically hostile crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia (5-9) saw its season fall apart in late November and has lost five in a row. The Eagles are 2-9 since a 3-0 start, but six of those losses were one-score games.