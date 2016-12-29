Wentz telling Eagles teammates Merry Christmas with guns

- There’s some interesting Christmas gift news regarding some of the Philadelphia Eagles players.

Quarterback Carson Wentz dropped brand new guns on his entire offensive line.

Apparently, it’s starting to become a new NFL ritual.

Wentz bought each of his offensive linemen a personalized Beretta shotgun, with each player's number engraved on the butt of the gun.

The guns haven't been delivered yet. They're still being made. Still, the offensive linemen seemed more than pleased with the late gift.

We're sending gun locks to the @Eagles Offensive Line so they can be safe when they get their gifts from @cj_wentz. https://t.co/7n14EEVbZt pic.twitter.com/TcZugY9qIE — CeaseFirePA (@CeaseFirePA) December 29, 2016

The group CeaseFirePA responded immediately, saying it’ll send gun locks to each player and adding: “We had to take steps to ensure that the Eagles players, role models to so many, will be safe, responsible gun owners. So, we encourage them all to enroll in gun safety courses and store their guns safely."