It's all personal when Cowboys visit to take on Eagles

- The Dallas Cowboys come to town to take on our Philadelphia Eagles in the last week of the NFL regular season. The game won’t mean much, other than the personal.

The Eagles (6-9), who started out undefeated with three straight wins under rookie quarterback Carson Wentz and new coach Doug Pederson, won’t make the playoffs.

Something to watch for: Eagles kicker Caleb Sturgis (33 for 38) needs one field goal to set a single-season team record.

After the Eagles, the top-seeded Cowboys (13-2) take a week off before the playoffs.

Of note Sunday, quarterback Dak Prescott's 13 wins are tied for most by a rookie in NFL history set by Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger.

Fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott leads the NFL with 1,631 yards rushing and is third with 15 TDs on the ground. He needs 178 yards to break Eric Dickerson's rookie record (1,808).

Inactive for the Eagles: WR Jordan Matthews, LB Mychal Kendricks, DT Taylor Hart, OL Allen Barbre, OL Dillon Gordon, CB Dwayne Gratz and OL Josh Andrews

Inactive for the Cowboys: LT Tyron Smith, CB Morris Claiborne, DE Tyrone Crawford, LB Justin Durant, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DT Cedric Thornton and DT Terrell McClain

The division rival Cowboys beat the Eagles, 29-23, in overtime back on Oct. 30.

