Eagles end season with win over playoff-bound Cowboys, 27-13

- It was back and forth for the Dallas Cowboys, getting a week off before taking home field advantage in the playoffs –- in town to play the Philadelphia Eagles, staying home as the season ends.

In the first quarter, the Eagles had first and goal but didn’t make the touchdown. Instead, Caleb Sturgis connected from 22 yards out, and the Eagles led 3-0. Sturgis set a single-season team record.

With that kick, Caleb Sturgis has set a new #Eagles single-season record for field goals.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/v52zhC3qM9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2017

In the second quarter, the Cowboys’ Dan Bailey connected on a 49-yard field goal to tie things up at 3-3.

Tony Romo replaced starter Dak Prescott for the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter. The Cowboys will have home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Romo had his first touchdown pass in more than a year, so Cowboys took the lead, 10-3. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 30 yards, including a 3-yard scoring pass to Terrence Williams. It was his first TD pass since Nov. 22, 2015.

Third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez replaced Romo on the next drive. Sanchez's pass was tipped and picked off by Jordan Hicks, giving Hicks his third interception in his last three games against the Cowboys. Hick had a second interception before the game was done.

Then, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz hit Zach Ertz for the touchdown! The game was tied at 10 at halftime.

Dallas added a field goal in the third quarter, taking a 13-10 lead.

But it was Wentz-to-Ertz again for their second touchdown, putting the Eagles back on top, 17-13.

In the fourth, Sturgis connected on another field goal, and the Eagles lead was pushed to seven, 20-13 with 2:18 to go.

At the end, Connor Barwin sacked Sanchez, surpassing 50 in his NFL career.

With that sack, @ConnorBarwin98 has surpassed 50 sacks for his NFL career.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/MESIzGRLg8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2017

Steven Means blocked a Dallas punt and the Eagles’ Terrell Watson found the end zone for the first touchdown of his NFL career!

The Eagles end the season with a win over Dallas, 27-13.

Romo played in his first regular-season game since Thanksgiving 2015, when he broke his left collarbone for the second time in less than three months.

This season, Romo broke a bone in his back in the third preseason game against Seattle, paving the way for Prescott to have one of the best years by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Prescott played two series, was 4 of 8 for 37 yards and left in a 3-3 game. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was 178 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rookie record, remained on the sideline since the start of the game.

Wentz gave the ball from one of his touchdown passes to Ertz -- a 20-yarder -- to his new hunting buddy, American League MVP Mike Trout.

Trout, who grew up in nearby Millville, New Jersey, has season tickets for the Eagles and sits on the field behind one of the goal posts. The Los Angeles Angels star outfielder recently met Wentz through Ertz and the two went hunting before Christmas.