Eagles eject journalist from press box during Cowboys game

- The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday but apparently had another opponent ejected: a member of the sports media. The reason was confusion over a penalty call the journalists were trying to understand.

According to reports from other journalists at Lincoln Financial Field, it happened late in the game.

At 3:26pm, as the Eagles were winning, reporter Les Bowen tweeted the trouble upstairs was over some sort of shouting match.

Eagles are attempting to eject @Jeff_McLane from the press box because he objected to being yelled at by an Eagles media relations staffer — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

Jeff McLane is an Eagles reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bowen continued tweeting a few more times in just the next few minutes.

Other reporters are being told they will be ejected as well if they interfere with Jeff being ejected from the press box — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

This is a ridiculous situation, a minor disagreement that the Eagles are making into a huge incident — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

The Eagles have not clarified what policy Jeff is alleged to have violated. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

It took a few more minutes and turned out, there was a penalty on the field that the journalists watching didn't understand. They started asking questions and discussing the situation, apparently a little too loud for somebody.

During confusion over a penalty a while ago, we were all trying to figure out the call. An Eagles staffer yelled for us to be quiet. (1) — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

(2) Many of us took exception, Jeff most vocally. He then went to the staffer and calmly discussed why the admonishment was inappropriate. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

(3) A while, later, security guard comes and tells Jeff he is being ejected "for violating the fan code of conduct." — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

Philadelphia Daily News columnist Marcus Hayes was also on hand.

Eagles beat writer @Jeff_McLane being ejected from the press box for discussing press box etiquette w pr staff. pic.twitter.com/5IUdTdFEof — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 1, 2017

Hayes blamed the Eagles' public relations people and tweeted he thought the whole issue had already ended.

Also: Ejection occurred 10-15 minutes after initial PR-instigated, PR-escalated confrontation had totally dissipated @gregaiello @nflcommish https://t.co/mUpVspcZPN — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 1, 2017

Bowen agreed.

This is the most vengeful, petty Eagles regime I've dealt with since I started covering the team in 2002. #Ejectthat — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

Again, @Jeff_McLane has been ejected from the stadium. This is an irrational and unprofessional act by the Eagles. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

FOX 29 reached out to McLane who told sports director Tom Sredenschek his company told him not to make any public statements at this time.

Most in the field predict McLane is going to get a lot of publicity and air time over the situation.

I wasn't sure if the company wanted me to get thrown out too or stay. Now I wish I'd been ejected. Jeff's probably gonna be on CNN. Dammit. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

And this is what Bowen is reporting from the Eagles.

Eagles Sr VP Anne Gordon made it clear to everyone objecting that she would be happy to eject us all, and that fallout did not concern her. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2017

