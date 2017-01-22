2 Major League Baseball players killed in car crashes

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Rep. (WTXF/AP) - Authorities in Dominican Republic say Major League Baseball players Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte were both killed in separate car crashes. That’s according to The Associated Press.
Kansas City Royals vice president Mike Swanson confirmed Ventura's death. He was one of their pitchers, and just 25 years old.
Ventura’s electric arm helped his team win the 2015 World Series title. With the fitting nickname of "Ace," he burst onto the baseball scene with a 100 mph fastball and an explosive attitude to match.
Ventura was a fierce competitor who was always willing to challenge hitters inside, then deal with the ramifications when they decided to charge the mound.
Ventura went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 2014, his first full season in the big leagues, and helped the long-downtrodden Royals reach the World Series for the first time since 1985. He proceeded to dominate San Francisco in both of his starts, though the Royals would ultimately lose in seven games.
In an eerie coincidence, Ventura paid tribute to his friend and countryman, Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras, with a handwritten message on his cap during Game 6. Taveras also was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, and his funeral occurred just hours before Ventura stepped on the mound.
The following year, Ventura helped lead Kansas City back to the World Series, pitching well in two starts against Toronto in the AL championship Series. The Royals went on to beat the New York Mets in five games to win their second championship.
Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo report Ventura was killed on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo. He said it's not clear if Ventura was driving.
Official statement from the Kansas City Royals organization. pic.twitter.com/AgInmjHWAB— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 22, 2017
"Our prayers right now are with Yordano's family as we mourn this young man's passing," said Royals general manager Dayton Moore, according to MLB. "He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano."
We are heartbroken. #RipAce pic.twitter.com/1LXyGwxwZ0— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 22, 2017
Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 22, 2017
RIP. pic.twitter.com/VoIWgLpqcr
Marte’s last MLB team was the Arizona Diamondbacks. He played for them very briefly before going overseas to play for the South Korean team, the kt wiz.
We mourn the passing of former Major Leaguer Andy Marte, 33, who died in an automobile accident.https://t.co/6thV6s3X6v pic.twitter.com/u7hkW5SaIb— MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura," players union executive Tony Clark said. "It's never easy to lose a member of our fraternity, and there are no words to describe the feeling of losing two young men in the prime of their lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, friends, teammates and fans throughout the United States and Latin America."
Ventura is the second young pitching star to die in past four months. Marlins ace Jose Fernandez was among three men killed in a boating accident in late September, when the 24-year-old pitcher's boat crashed into a jetty off Miami Beach in the early morning hours.