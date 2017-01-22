2 Major League Baseball players killed in car crashes

- Authorities in Dominican Republic say Major League Baseball players Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte were both killed in separate car crashes. That’s according to The Associated Press.

Kansas City Royals vice president Mike Swanson confirmed Ventura's death. He was one of their pitchers, and just 25 years old.

Ventura’s electric arm helped his team win the 2015 World Series title. With the fitting nickname of "Ace," he burst onto the baseball scene with a 100 mph fastball and an explosive attitude to match.

Ventura was a fierce competitor who was always willing to challenge hitters inside, then deal with the ramifications when they decided to charge the mound.

Ventura went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 2014, his first full season in the big leagues, and helped the long-downtrodden Royals reach the World Series for the first time since 1985. He proceeded to dominate San Francisco in both of his starts, though the Royals would ultimately lose in seven games.

In an eerie coincidence, Ventura paid tribute to his friend and countryman, Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras, with a handwritten message on his cap during Game 6. Taveras also was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, and his funeral occurred just hours before Ventura stepped on the mound.

The following year, Ventura helped lead Kansas City back to the World Series, pitching well in two starts against Toronto in the AL championship Series. The Royals went on to beat the New York Mets in five games to win their second championship.

Not surprisingly, the Royals moved quickly to sign their burgeoning young ace to a five-year contract through the 2019 season that included two more options that could have kept him in Kansas City.

He wound up pitching his entire career for the Royals, going 38-31 with a 3.89 ERA.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo report Ventura was killed on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo. He said it's not clear if Ventura was driving.

Official statement from the Kansas City Royals organization.

"Our prayers right now are with Yordano's family as we mourn this young man's passing," said Royals general manager Dayton Moore, according to MLB. "He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano."

Born June 3, 1991, in Samana, Dominican Republic, Ventura represented a true rags-to-riches story. He quit school at 14 and was laboring on a construction crew to support his family when Ventura heard about a tryout, which led to a spot in the Royals' academy located on his picturesque island home. Still, the odds were long that Ventura would ever make it to the big leagues. Very few players from the Dominican academies reached the pinnacle of the sport. But over time, Ventura was able to harness one of the most electric fastballs that scouts had seen in years, and his headstrong and confident nature was essential in his rapid rise. He made his big league debut to great fanfare in 2013, allowing just one run again Cleveland in a sign of things to come.

Metropolitan traffic authorities said Marte, 33 and a former infielder, was killed when the car he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of the capital.

According to MLB , “After breaking into the Majors in 2005 (with the Atlanta Braves), he was traded to the (Cleveland) Indians in '06 and spent five seasons with the club. His best year came in '09, when he hit .232 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 47 games.”

Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile.

RIP.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/VoIWgLpqcr — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 22, 2017

Marte’s last MLB team was the Arizona Diamondbacks. He played for them very briefly before going overseas to play for the South Korean team, the kt wiz.

We mourn the passing of former Major Leaguer Andy Marte, 33, who died in an automobile accident.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura," players union executive Tony Clark said. "It's never easy to lose a member of our fraternity, and there are no words to describe the feeling of losing two young men in the prime of their lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, friends, teammates and fans throughout the United States and Latin America."

Ventura is the second young pitching star to die in past four months. Marlins ace Jose Fernandez was among three men killed in a boating accident in late September, when the 24-year-old pitcher's boat crashed into a jetty off Miami Beach in the early morning hours.