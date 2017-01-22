Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are Super Bowl bound

- The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots are on their way to Super Bowl 51.

The Super Bowl will be at Houston's Reliant Stadium on Feb. 5. Both teams advanced with blowouts in the conference title games.

The Patriots have earned their NFL-record ninth berth in the Super Bowl by slamming the Pittsburgh Steelers, 36-17 in the AFC championship game.

Tom Brady was at his playoff best in completing 32 of 42 passes for 384 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

He hit Chris Hogan for touchdown throws of 16 and 34 yards before Julian Edelman's 10-yard scoring grab put New England ahead 33-9 late in the third quarter.

Hogan had nine receptions for 180 yards, while Edelman gained 118 on his eight catches.

It was a tough evening for Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH'-lis-bur-gur), who was 31 of 47 for one touchdown and one interception. Roethlisberger's lone TD throw came in the closing minutes.

Hours earlier, the Atlanta Falcons stunned the Green Bay Packers 44-21 today in the NFC championship game at the Georgia Dome.