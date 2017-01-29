Villanova defeats Virginia, 61-59

- At the sound of the buzzer, the Villanova Wildcats defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, 61-59.

After losing earlier in the week, AP No. 1 Villanova faced 12th-ranked Virginia Sunday afternoon.

The game was played in Philadelphia and with a new poll coming out tomorrow, 'Nova had to win this game to have any chance of remaining No. 1.

In the only other top-10 game this afternoon, seventh-ranked Arizona is home to Washington.

The rest of the card has No. 13 Louisville hosting North Carolina State, 19th-ranked Cincinnati home to South Florida, 20th-ranked Purdue at Nebraska and no. 24 Xavier at St. John's.