FOX NFL Crew Gears up for Super Bowl Sunday Sports FOX NFL Crew Gears up for Super Bowl Sunday Super Bowl LI marks FOX's eighth time the big game will be broadcast shown on the network.

FOX executives have lots of exciting things in store for viewers--including a device that will give viewers a virtual access from inside the player’s helmet.

“I think the biggest advancement is going to be some 360-type replay that goes down inside the helmet of a specific player and shows you what he was looking at, kind of a virtual reality look. And it's done with those 360 cameras and from what I know it’s really cool,” said Joe Buck, NFL on FOX.

Buck and Troy Aikman will be providing play-by-play and analysis in their fifth Super Bowl together.

“This is my fifth game to call, fifth super bowl. And it's an honor. It really is. Not too many guys get an opportunity to broadcast the Super Bowl game,” said Aikman.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Buck Lanford spoke to the former quarterback about the difference between playing in a Super Bowl and calling one.

“In a different kind of way you get the same adrenaline rush and feel that you do as a player, and you know this is a big event, a big game, a big moment. And you know that as a player when you take the field. So you will hear and you've heard I’m sure, players say, ‘hey we're approaching it like any other game.’ Hell, I said the same thing when I was getting ready for mine, and then you go out there and immediately you realize this is unlike any game I’ve ever been a part of,” said Aikman.

The Super Bowl LI halftime show will be headlined by Lady Gaga.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Full coverage can be found on FOX beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern.

