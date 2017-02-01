Registration in Broad Street Run lottery open

- Runners: On your mark.. get set.. register!

It's that time again. Registration for the 38th annual Broad Street Run opened Wednesday, and as a runner -- you have to hurry.

The lottery will be open for less than two weeks, and only 40,000 runners will be admitted, to ensure a safe race. It'll cost $50 if you’re selected.

According to organizers, “You will be asked to complete an entry form as if you were registering for the race. You will also be asked to include your credit card information. However, your credit card will not be charged unless your entry is accepted. The lottery will remain open until 11:59pm on Monday, Feb. 13.”

The race takes place Sunday, May 7. Click here to register.