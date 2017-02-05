Halftime preview: Lady Gaga with hundreds of drones in aerial light show

- Some watch the Super Bowl for the commercials. We showed you some of those.

Others watch for the halftime show. You knew Lady Gaga would be performing.

Now, some details on that:

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl 51 halftime show Sunday will light up the sky with a coordinated swarm of several hundred aerial drones — forming a shapes as they hover above Houston’s NRG Stadium.

The 12-minute halftime show will feature Lady Gaga performing under a canopy of shimmering drones, CNN reported Saturday, citing sources familiar with the production, which Variety is confirming. It’s the first time drones will be used in a live TV event, and the first time the robotic aircraft will appear in the Super Bowl.

Neither Gaga nor the event’s organizers have revealed the set list for the halftime show. According to Twitter, the top four songs that fans tweeting about Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl perf are hoping she sings are “Telephone,” “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face” and “Born this Way.”

Along with the drone light display, Lady Gaga also may make her halftime entrance by descending from the roof of the stadium. Gaga apparently confirmed rumors about the stunt on a radio show last week, revealing that it was her sister’s idea to fly her above the pitch, per the New York Times.

