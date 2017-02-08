2 wanted for stealing old Kobe Bryant memorabilia

- Police on the Main Line released surveillance pictures of the two people they say stole Kobe Bryant memorabilia from his alma mater.

Sunday night at almost 7:30, Lower Merion police went to Lower Merion High School to investigate a burglary.

Numerous items of basketball memorabilia from the Los Angeles Lakers star had been taken from a locked display case outside the gymnasium.

Principal Sean Hughes and athletic director Don Walsh wrote, “The items included Kobe's framed high school replica jersey, the 1996 PIAA Boys Basketball State Championship trophy and net, programs from the state and district title games, a proclamation from the Pennsylvania State House honoring the 1996 team as well as several pairs of signed Nike sneakers.”

They added, “While the items from the case are not of substantial monetary value, they do have a great deal of sentimental importance.”

Surveillance showed the people police called ‘actors’ “arrive and forcibly open an exterior entrance to the building. The actors arrive at a locked display case. One actor disables the lock and removes the glass door from its track. The actors then removed numerous items from the display case. Both actors left through an exterior door.”

The first suspect was wearing a dark winter hat, black or blue jacket with a scarf, dark pants and dark shoes with white trim. He or she also had blue latex gloves and concealed his or her face with a multi-colored scarf.

The second suspect wore gray “Jordan” sweatpants labeled on the left pant leg, a dark hooded jacket or sweatshirt, a Brooklyn Nets hat with a pompom on top and gray New Balance sneakers. He or she also wore gloves and concealed his or her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Merion Det. Gregory Pitchford at 610-645-6236 or click here to email.