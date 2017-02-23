Report: 76ers deal Noel to Dallas Mavericks

- The Philadelphia 76ers have traded one of their centers ahead of the NBA trade deadline according to multiple reports.

The 76ers are trading Nerlens Noel to Dallas for guard Justin Anderson, center Andrew Bogut and a first-round draft pick, according to Yahoo Sports.

Additional reports suggest the Sixers may not hold on to Bogut, and could trade him before the deadline, or buy out his contract, making him a free agent.

Noel is averaging 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in his third NBA season, according to FOX Sports.