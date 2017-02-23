Video guys get key assists as Capitals beat Flyers 4-1

- A big boost from the video guys and bigger shots by Evgeny Kuznetsov got the Capitals back on the winning track.

Kuznetsov scored two goals, Braden Holtby made 33 saves and Washington beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie also scored for the NHL-leading Capitals, who snapped a two-game losing streak. The Flyers had a pair of goals overturned.

"The video guys did a great job," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "Nobody saw the interference on the first one, but they did."

Philadelphia's Jakub Voracek scored 23 seconds into the game, Trotz challenged the goal. and it was overturned because Dale Weise interfered with Holtby by pushing his shoulder.

"They started off better, but we got lucky there with the challenge," Oshie said.

Brayden Schenn had the lone goal for the struggling Flyers, who are 2-5 in their last seven games. Michal Neuvirth stopped 25 shots for Philadelphia.

"It's very frustrating," Flyers captain Claude Giroux said. "We had a lot of opportunities. We have a big challenge ahead of us, but this team has not backed down from that."

Backstrom gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead in the first period when he scored his 18th goal. He snapped a wrist shot from the right circle, and the puck fluttered over Neuvirth's shoulder.

"We lost two in a row and that's something we don't like, so it was important for our confidence and our whole team that we get a win and hopefully we can build off this," Backstrom said.

Kuznetsov's power-play goal made it 2-0 late in the first. He fired a shot from the side of the net that sailed inside the post and bounced hard off the netting and flew out of the crease.

Kuznetsov scored his 14th goal to give Washington a 3-1 lead after Schenn got one for Philadelphia earlier in the second period. Kuznetsov's slap shot deflected off the stick of Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas and slid between Neuvirth's legs.

"I don't know how they see those holes, but they are two really special players and no surprise they're able to find the back of the net," Oshie said of his teammates.

Schenn deflected Brandon Manning's slap shot past Holtby in the second period for his 19th goal.

The Flyers had another goal disallowed in the second period when a video review determined Ivan Provorov's slap shot hit the crossbar and didn't go in despite the light going off.

"We have the two best (video) guys in the league, and they play a big part in a lot of our wins so tonight they saved me," Holtby said. "I owe them dinner for sure."

Oshie shoved in a loose puck for his 24th goal after Alex Ovechkin slipped it past Neuvirth and into the crease.

NOTES: Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere hasn't scored a goal in 33 games. ... The Capitals lead the season series 2-1 and host the Flyers on March 4 in the final matchup between the teams. ... Schenn has scored five of his 19 goals even strength. ... Backstrom has 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in his last 22 games. ... Washington has scored four or more goals 28 times.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Edmonton on Friday night.

Flyers: Play the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins on Saturday night at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh as part of the NHL Stadium Series.