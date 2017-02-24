GM: Sixers' rookie Ben Simmons out for season

Posted:Feb 24 2017 10:42AM EST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 10:42AM EST

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Ben Simmons, the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft will not  be suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

Sixers' General Manager Bryan Colangelo confirmed Simmons status at a press conference Friday morning.

Simmons has been dealing with a fracture in his foot, and a CT scan reported revealed he was not fully healed on Thursday. 

