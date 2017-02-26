Spring training: Phillies-Yankees split 2

- At Clearwater on Saturday, Maikel Franco connected twice for Philadelphia, including an inside-the-park homer . Adam Morgan pitched two scoreless innings, and Brock Stassi hit a game-ending single.

Yankees starter Adam Warren pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts, and Chris Carter, the NL home run co-leader last season, went 1 for 3.

The Phillies beat the Yankees, 6-5.

In Friday’s game at the Yankees in Tampa, 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge hit a solo homer off a scoreboard in left-center field in the fifth inning of the Yankees' victory. Didi Gregorius also connected for New York, and touted prospect Clint Frazier hit a two-run triple in the eighth.

Bryan Mitchell, a candidate for the fifth spot in New York's rotation, threw two perfect innings with a strikeout.

Phillies starter Alec Asher allowed one run and two hits in two innings, striking out two.

The Yankees beat the Phillies, 9-4.