Kurt Busch wins Daytona 500 for his first victory in NASCAR's season-opener.

Seven-time and defending Cup champion Jimmie Johnson wrecked, and at least 16 other cars suffered some sort of damage. Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer were involved, ending their race.

SHR drivers Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick, who won the second stage -- earning key points under NASCAR's revamped race format -- were involved in the melee but stayed on the track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth are among the favorites knocked out earlier in the race.

Earnhardt was caught up in multi-car accident triggered by Busch, who spun to start the accident. He may have had a tire problem that triggered his spin.

Ir didn’t only affect his Toyota teammates, but Earnhardt as well.

The 42-year-old Earnhardt, a two-time Daytona 500 champion, brought the No. 88 Chevrolet to the garage. Under new rules, cars that go to the garage aren't allowed to return to race.

"I had a good car, boy. Sorry about that," Earnhardt said over the radio.

"Nothing you could do," crew chief Greg Ives said.

The race was stopped for 17 minutes because of the debris from the wreck that also knocked out Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones.

The race returned to green, and there was yet another wreck that collected Roush Fenway Racing drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and former Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne.