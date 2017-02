- Kendrys Morales homered and drove in two runs for Toronto, and Jose Bautista also had two hits on Sunday.

Morales signed a $33 million, three-year deal with the Blue Jays over the winter, and Bautista returned to Toronto on an $18.5 million, one-year contract.

Jeremy Hellickson struggled through two innings for the Phillies, allowing four hits and two runs. J.P. Crawford, Philadelphia's top prospect, went 1 for 3.

Final score: Phillies 10, Blue Jays (ss) 3