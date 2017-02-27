O.J. Simpson free for good behavior? Reportedly very possible

- It has been more than 20 years since the trial of last century, but that’s not what put O.J. Simpson behind bars. You may remember he was acquitted of stabbing his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman to death.

Instead, Simpson is serving a 33-year sentence in Nevada for a string of charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to a report in the Sunday Express, a parole board is supposed to start hearing Simpson’s case for release for good behavior during the week of July 3.

Furthermore, experts believe the board will vote to release the disgraced former NFL star on the earliest possible date.

