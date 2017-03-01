Embiid ruled out for remained of season

- The Philadelphia 76ers have announced Joel Embiid will not return to the hardwood this season.

Embiid has been out with a knee issue since January 27th, and had an MRI Monday after doctors found swelling in his knee.

The MRI revealed that the meniscus tear that was previously identified appeared "more pronounced."

"Our primary objective and focus remains to protect his long-term health and ability to perform on the basketball court," said Sixers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo, "As our medical team and performance staff continue their diligence in the evaluation, treatment, and rehabilitation of Joel's injury, we will provide any pertinent updates when available."