Eagles release 4-year defensive end Connor Barwin

- The Philadelphia Eagles released a player the team says “epitomized what every team wants to find on the open market” when it let defensive end Connor Barwin go.

Thursday morning’s decision comes hours before free agency gets underway. It also saves the team $7.75 million in salary cap space.

According to the team, Barwin was signed away from the Houston Texans in 2013 as an outside linebacker to help its transition to a 3-4 defense.

He registered 31.5 sacks and 38.5 tackles for loss in four seasons with the Eagles, including career highs in both categories, as well as an NFC-highs of 14.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2014.

Also, he never missed a game as an Eagle, and played more than 1,000 snaps in his first three years.

The Eagles say this past year, they returned to a 4-3 defense and Barwin changed sides, lining up in a 3-point stance on the right side as opposed to the left side as an outside linebacker. Plus, his playing time was scaled back.

Still, he earned the team’s endorsement: “When free agency opens at 4pm, teams can only hope to add players like Barwin, who performed on the field, led by example in the locker room, and made the community better than before he arrived.”

Barwin leaves Philadelphia tied for 13th in team history with 31-1/2 sacks.

While here, he established his Make The World Better foundation and hosted three concerts to raise $685,000 to revitalize South Philadelphia parks.