Eagles' Nolan Carroll reportedly leaving for Cowboys

- A person with knowledge of the deals says the Dallas Cowboys are adding two more defensive players in free agency, and one is a Philadelphia Eagle: cornerback Nolan Carroll.

Carroll, would go over to the Birds’ NFC East rival and get a $10 million, three-year contract, the person told The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the deals haven't been announced.

There’s also defensive end Damontre Moore, a 2013 third-round pick out of Texas A&M and former high school player in the Dallas area, who would get a one-year contract. The Cowboys worked him out during training camp last year but didn't sign him.

The 24-year-old Moore has 10 sacks in four seasons, including 5 1/2 as a second-year player with the New York Giants, who drafted him.

Carroll has eight interceptions in seven seasons, including three in the 30-year-old's three years with the Eagles.