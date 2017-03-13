Eagles bring back QB Foles on 2-year deal

- The Philadelphia Eagles have brought back a familiar face. Monday morning the team announced the signing of Quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal.

Foles, a former 3rd draft pick of the Eagles back in 2012, started 18 games for the Eagles, going 14-4 as a starting quarterback.

Foles was part of a trade that brought Sam Bradford to Philadelphia, and sent Foles to the now Los Angeles Rams.

Foles spent most of last season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs under former Eagles Head Coach Andy Reid.

