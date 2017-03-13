Phillies get switch-pitcher Venditte from Mariners

- The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired switch-pitcher Pat Venditte from the Seattle Mariners for minor league outfielder Joey Curletta.

The trade was announced Sunday.

The 31-year-old Venditte had pitched three times in spring training for Seattle this year and twice for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Venditte was 0-0 with a 5.73 ERA in 15 games for Toronto and the Mariners last year. Able to throw with both arms, he's 2-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 41 games in the majors.

The 23-year-old Curletta hit a combined .251 with 17 homers and 67 RBIs in Double-A and Class A in the Dodgers' system last season. He sent from Los Angeles to the Phillies in the trade for Carlos Ruiz.

In Spring Training, Aaron Nola started for Philadelphia against the Boston Red Sox and pitched into the fourth, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out six. Daniel Nava went 4 for 4 with a triple, raising his batting average to .476.

Eduardo Rodriguez allowed a run and three hits in four innings for Boston. Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel pitched the fifth, giving up three runs and two hits. Pablo Sandoval went 2 for 3 with a home run, raising his spring average to .370.

Final score: Phillies 6, Red Sox 5