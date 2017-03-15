Flyers player donates 396 hats to local children's hospitals

- A Philadelphia Flyers player donated 396 hates to local children hospitals following a hat trick mix-up.

Jakub Voracek posed with 396 Flyers hats following the recent mix-up with Wayne Simmonds’ near hat trick. According to the Flyers, thinking that Simmonds had scored his third goal of the first period against the Colorado Avalanche on February 28, fans threw 396 hats onto the ice.

They soon found out that the goal had actually been credited to Voracek.

So what did Voracek do? He decided to purchase 396 new hats and is donating them to patients at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.