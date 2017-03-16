Villanova starting quest to repeat as NCAA champions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The NCAA Tournament is underway. One of the day's biggest story lines is top-seeded Villanova starting its quest to become the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2007.
The Wildcats (31-3) open tournament play in Buffalo against Mount St. Mary's (20-15) Thursday night.
Some of the most intriguing games on the tournament's opening day will include 12th-seeded Middle Tennessee State (30-4) against Minnesota (24-9). The Blue Raiders stunned Michigan State last year as a No. 15 seed.
Ivy League champions Princeton (23-6) opened the tournament against fifth-seeded Notre Dame, while 13th-seeded Winthrop faces Butler in early action.
How Villanova fared in the NCAA Tournament, by coach (57-35 since 1939)
Alex Severance
1939 -- beat Brown 42-30; lost to Ohio State 55-36. Final Four.
1949 -- lost to Kentucky 85-72; beat Yale 78-67.
1951 -- lost to N.C. State 67-62.
1955 -- beat Duke 74-73; lost to Canisius 73-71; beat Princeton 64-57.
Jack Kraft
1962 -- beat West Virginia 90-75; beat NYU 79-76; lost to Wake Forest 79-69.
1964 -- beat Providence 77-66; lost to Duke 87-73; beat Princeton 74-62.
1969 -- lost to Davidson 75-61.
1970 -- beat Temple 77-69; beat Niagara 98-73; lost to St. Bonaventure 97-74.
1971 -- beat Saint Joseph's 93-75; beat Fordham 85-75; beat Pennsylvania 90-47; beat Western Kentucky 92-89, 2OT; lost to UCLA 68-62. National runner-up.
1972 -- beat East Carolina 85-70; lost to Pennsylvania 78-67; lost to South Carolina 90-78.
Rollie Massimino
1978 -- beat La Salle 103-97; beat Indiana 61-60; lost to Duke 90-72.
1980 -- beat Marquette 77-59; lost to Syracuse 97-83.
1981 -- beat Houston 90-72; lost to Virginia 54-50.
1982 -- beat Northeastern 76-72, 3OT; beat Memphis State 70-66; lost to North Carolina 70-60.
1983 -- beat Lamar 60-58; beat Iowa 55-54; lost to Houston 89-71.
1984 -- beat Marshall 84-72; lost to Illinois 64-56.
1985 -- beat Dayton 51-49; beat Michigan 59-55; beat Maryland 46-43; beat North Carolina 56-44; beat Memphis State 52-45; beat Georgetown 66-64. NCAA champion.
1986 -- beat Virginia Tech 71-62; lost to Georgia Tech 66-61.
1988 -- beat Arkansas 82-74; beat Illinois 66-63; beat Kentucky 80-74; lost to Oklahoma 78-59.
1990 -- lost to LSU 70-63.
1991 -- beat Princeton 50-48; lost to North Carolina 84-69.
Steve Lappas
1995 -- lost to Old Dominion 89-81, 3OT.
1996 -- beat Portland 92-58; lost to Louisville 68-64.
1997 -- beat LIU 101-91; lost to California 75-68.
1999 -- lost to Mississippi 71-70.
Jay Wright
2005 -- beat New Mexico 55-47; beat Florida 76-65; lost to North Carolina 67-66.
2006 -- beat Monmouth (N.J.) 58-45; beat Arizona 82-78; beat Boston College 60-59, OT; lost to Florida 75-62.
2007 -- lost to Kentucky 67-58.
2008 -- beat Clemson 75-69; beat Siena 84-72; lost to Kansas 72-57.
2009 -- beat American 80-67; beat UCLA 89-69; beat Duke 77-54; beat Pittsburgh 78-76; lost to North Carolina 83-69. Final Four.
2010 -- beat Robert Morris 73-70, OT; lost to Saint Mary's 75-68.
2011 -- lost to George Mason 61-57.
2013 -- lost to North Carolina 78-71.
2014 -- beat Milwaukee 73-53; lost to UConn 77-65.
2015 -- beat Lafayette 93-52; lost to N.C. State 71-68.
2016 -- beat UNC Asheville 86-56; beat Iowa 87-68; beat Miami 92-69; beat Kansas 64-59; beat Oklahoma 95-51; beat North Carolina 77-74. NCAA champion.