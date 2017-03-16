Villanova starting quest to repeat as NCAA champions Sports Villanova starting quest to repeat as NCAA champions The NCAA Tournament is underway. One of the day's biggest story lines is top-seeded Villanova starting its quest to become the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2007.

- The NCAA Tournament is underway. One of the day's biggest story lines is top-seeded Villanova starting its quest to become the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2007.

The Wildcats (31-3) open tournament play in Buffalo against Mount St. Mary's (20-15) Thursday night.

Some of the most intriguing games on the tournament's opening day will include 12th-seeded Middle Tennessee State (30-4) against Minnesota (24-9). The Blue Raiders stunned Michigan State last year as a No. 15 seed.

Ivy League champions Princeton (23-6) opened the tournament against fifth-seeded Notre Dame, while 13th-seeded Winthrop faces Butler in early action.

How Villanova fared in the NCAA Tournament, by coach (57-35 since 1939)

Alex Severance

1939 -- beat Brown 42-30; lost to Ohio State 55-36. Final Four.

1949 -- lost to Kentucky 85-72; beat Yale 78-67.

1951 -- lost to N.C. State 67-62.

1955 -- beat Duke 74-73; lost to Canisius 73-71; beat Princeton 64-57.

Jack Kraft

1962 -- beat West Virginia 90-75; beat NYU 79-76; lost to Wake Forest 79-69.

1964 -- beat Providence 77-66; lost to Duke 87-73; beat Princeton 74-62.

1969 -- lost to Davidson 75-61.

1970 -- beat Temple 77-69; beat Niagara 98-73; lost to St. Bonaventure 97-74.

1971 -- beat Saint Joseph's 93-75; beat Fordham 85-75; beat Pennsylvania 90-47; beat Western Kentucky 92-89, 2OT; lost to UCLA 68-62. National runner-up.

1972 -- beat East Carolina 85-70; lost to Pennsylvania 78-67; lost to South Carolina 90-78.

Rollie Massimino

1978 -- beat La Salle 103-97; beat Indiana 61-60; lost to Duke 90-72.

1980 -- beat Marquette 77-59; lost to Syracuse 97-83.

1981 -- beat Houston 90-72; lost to Virginia 54-50.

1982 -- beat Northeastern 76-72, 3OT; beat Memphis State 70-66; lost to North Carolina 70-60.

1983 -- beat Lamar 60-58; beat Iowa 55-54; lost to Houston 89-71.

1984 -- beat Marshall 84-72; lost to Illinois 64-56.

1985 -- beat Dayton 51-49; beat Michigan 59-55; beat Maryland 46-43; beat North Carolina 56-44; beat Memphis State 52-45; beat Georgetown 66-64. NCAA champion.

1986 -- beat Virginia Tech 71-62; lost to Georgia Tech 66-61.

1988 -- beat Arkansas 82-74; beat Illinois 66-63; beat Kentucky 80-74; lost to Oklahoma 78-59.

1990 -- lost to LSU 70-63.

1991 -- beat Princeton 50-48; lost to North Carolina 84-69.

Steve Lappas

1995 -- lost to Old Dominion 89-81, 3OT.

1996 -- beat Portland 92-58; lost to Louisville 68-64.

1997 -- beat LIU 101-91; lost to California 75-68.

1999 -- lost to Mississippi 71-70.

Jay Wright

2005 -- beat New Mexico 55-47; beat Florida 76-65; lost to North Carolina 67-66.

2006 -- beat Monmouth (N.J.) 58-45; beat Arizona 82-78; beat Boston College 60-59, OT; lost to Florida 75-62.

2007 -- lost to Kentucky 67-58.

2008 -- beat Clemson 75-69; beat Siena 84-72; lost to Kansas 72-57.

2009 -- beat American 80-67; beat UCLA 89-69; beat Duke 77-54; beat Pittsburgh 78-76; lost to North Carolina 83-69. Final Four.

2010 -- beat Robert Morris 73-70, OT; lost to Saint Mary's 75-68.

2011 -- lost to George Mason 61-57.

2013 -- lost to North Carolina 78-71.

2014 -- beat Milwaukee 73-53; lost to UConn 77-65.

2015 -- beat Lafayette 93-52; lost to N.C. State 71-68.

2016 -- beat UNC Asheville 86-56; beat Iowa 87-68; beat Miami 92-69; beat Kansas 64-59; beat Oklahoma 95-51; beat North Carolina 77-74. NCAA champion.