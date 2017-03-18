No. 1 Villanova taking on No. 8 Wisconsin

- Overall No. 1 seed Villanova continues its defense of its national championship by facing No. 8 seed Wisconsin in the second round on Saturday. The Badgers have won more tournament games than any other team in the last four years (11 entering this tournament).

Wildcats coach Jay Wright couldn't have answered the question enough about whether the Badgers were under-seeded.

"I agree with you exactly. I agree with you 100 percent," Wright said. "They are a great 8 seed. ... We just look at it like next game. We love playing great teams, we really do, and we look forward to it."

East Regional First Round

Thursday, March 16

At KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.

Villanova 76, Mount St. Mary's 56

Wisconsin 84, Virginia Tech 74

At Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

Virginia 76, UNC Wilmington 71

Florida 80, ETSU 65

Friday, March 17

At Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

Duke 87, Troy 65

South Carolina 93, Marquette 73

At BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

Baylor 91, New Mexico State 73

Southern Cal 66, SMU 65

East Regional Second Round

Saturday, March 18

At KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.

Villanova (32-3) vs. Wisconsin (26-9), 2:45 p.m.

At Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

Florida (25-8) vs. Virginia (23-10), 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

At Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

Duke (28-8) vs. South Carolina (23-10), 8:45 p.m.

At BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

Baylor (26-7) vs. Southern Cal (26-9), 7:45 p.m.

At Madison Square Garden, New York

Regional Semifinals: Friday, March 24

Villanova-Wisconsin winner vs. Florida-Virginia winner

Duke-South Carolina winner vs. Baylor-Southern Cal winner

Regional Championship: Sunday, March 26

Semifinal winners