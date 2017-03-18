No. 1 Villanova taking on No. 8 Wisconsin

Buffalo, N.Y. (AP) - Overall No. 1 seed Villanova continues its defense of its national championship by facing No. 8 seed Wisconsin in the second round on Saturday. The Badgers have won more tournament games than any other team in the last four years (11 entering this tournament).
Wildcats coach Jay Wright couldn't have answered the question enough about whether the Badgers were under-seeded.
"I agree with you exactly. I agree with you 100 percent," Wright said. "They are a great 8 seed. ... We just look at it like next game. We love playing great teams, we really do, and we look forward to it."
East Regional First Round
Thursday, March 16
At KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
Villanova 76, Mount St. Mary's 56
Wisconsin 84, Virginia Tech 74
At Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.
Virginia 76, UNC Wilmington 71
Florida 80, ETSU 65
Friday, March 17
At Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
Duke 87, Troy 65
South Carolina 93, Marquette 73
At BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.
Baylor 91, New Mexico State 73
Southern Cal 66, SMU 65
East Regional Second Round
Saturday, March 18
At KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
Villanova (32-3) vs. Wisconsin (26-9), 2:45 p.m.
At Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.
Florida (25-8) vs. Virginia (23-10), 8:45 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
At Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
Duke (28-8) vs. South Carolina (23-10), 8:45 p.m.
At BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.
Baylor (26-7) vs. Southern Cal (26-9), 7:45 p.m.
At Madison Square Garden, New York
Regional Semifinals: Friday, March 24
Villanova-Wisconsin winner vs. Florida-Virginia winner
Duke-South Carolina winner vs. Baylor-Southern Cal winner
Regional Championship: Sunday, March 26
Semifinal winners