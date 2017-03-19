NFL manager: 70 percent of teams 'genuinely hate' job-seeker Kaepernick

- Controversial National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick is having no luck finding a new job for the 2017 season, FOX's Sandra Smith reports.

Kaepernick, 29, the longtime man-under-center for the San Francisco 49ers, is now a free agent and has been unable to score a new contract with another team.

An anonymous general manager from one of the teams in the NFL's American Football Conference (AFC) said Kaepernick has three major points working against him.

The manager told Bleacher Report that 70 percent of teams "genuinely hate him, and can't stand what he did," referring to his season-long national anthem protest.

