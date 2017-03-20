Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey reportedly found

- The biggest mystery of the Super Bowl LI may have been solved.

FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer is reporting the FBI and NFL security believe they found Tom Brady’s stolen jersey on “foreign soil” and "somebody posing as international media" had taken it.

You may remember, Brady said he placed his jersey in a bag in the locker room in Houston.

That was after the game, a month and a half ago.

Then, when he returned, it was no longer there.

The jersey was valued at a half-million dollars.

Breaking: FOX Sports has learned the FBI & NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady's (cont) https://t.co/kxAaxUl3c5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

More details coming up later on @fs1 including FBI being involved bc jersey was on foreign soil, (cont) https://t.co/q3rPbJl17H — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017