Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey reportedly found

Posted:Mar 20 2017 09:00AM EDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 09:09AM EDT

(WTXF/FOX SPORTS) - The biggest mystery of the Super Bowl LI may have been solved.

FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer is reporting the FBI and NFL security believe they found Tom Brady’s stolen jersey on “foreign soil” and "somebody posing as international media" had taken it.

You may remember, Brady said he placed his jersey in a bag in the locker room in Houston.

That was after the game, a month and a half ago.

Then, when he returned, it was no longer there.

The jersey was valued at a half-million dollars.

