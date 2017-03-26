Philadelphia Love Run Half-Marathon makes special memories Sports Love Run Half-Marathon makes special memories Thousands of runners from all over the country hit the streets of our city for the Philadelphia Love Run Half-Marathon, but it was two locals who became the male and female winners.

Darryl Brown of Elkins Park, Pa., finished first, according to organizers. He completed the 13.1 miles in 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 18 seconds. That means his pace was 5 minutes and 26 seconds per mile. Click here to watch his finish.

The first female winner was Siobhan O’Connor of Philadelphia. She finished in an hour and 24 minutes, and either 18 or 19 seconds, and her pace was 6 minutes and 25 seconds per mile. Click here to watch her finish.

The race, in its fourth year, started Sunday morning at the Art Museum circle. Then, runners took a different route than in the past.

Race organizers say running more in Center City and fewer of the hills in Fairmount Park would make for a faster, more fun course.

Runners started south to Market Street, then around the north side of City Hall to 6th Street. That’s where they turned north and went back west on Arch Street. Then, the runners they went up the Ben Franklin Parkway and MLK Drive along the Schuylkill River, before returning to finish at the Art Museum.

FOX 29 News caught a special moment. A young woman was struggling to finish the monster race and clearly looked fatigued. That’s when two men sacrificed their own time to help move her along. Then, a third man picked her up and carried her to the finish line. Who said running marathons or half-marathons can’t be a team sport?

We also saw an unusual moment. It’s hard enough to finish a half-marathon. Runners spend lots of time preparing with diet and dress. But what about this one who did the whole 13.1 miles in a T-Rex outfit?

Organizers said in the three years before Sunday’s race, CGI Racing and the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon have donated more than $175,000 to local charities.