Eagles agree to terms on 2-year deal with DE Chris Long

- The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a two-year-contract with veteran defensive end Chris Long.

Long was originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams with the number 2 overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft, and spent the 2016 NFL season as a member of the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. Long appeared in all 16 games for New England, including seven starts.

Chris is the oldest son of Hall of Fame Defensive Lineman Howie Long.

Long has appeared in 130 regular-season games (102 starts) in his career and has compiled 342 tackles, 58.5 sacks, 12 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

A native of Charlottesville, VA, Long attended the University of Virginia where he recorded 22 career sacks.

Long bring's more depth and experience to a veteran defensive line that already features Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Vinny Curry.