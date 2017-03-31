Former Phillie Rueben Amaro Sr. dies at 81

- The Philadelphia Phillies have announced the passing of former Gold Glove Shortstop Ruben Amaro Sr. Amaro Sr. passed away at the age of 81 in Miami, Florida Friday after a lengthy illness according to the team.

Amaro Sr., the father of former Phillies General Manager Ruben Amaro Jr., spent 58-years around the game of baseball.

After his playing career was over, Amaro Sr. served as a first base coach under the late Dallas Green, who led the franchise to their first World Series.

His other baseball contributions included time as scout, major league coach, minor league manager and respected figure in Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Amaro Sr. was a member of both the Mexico and Cuba Baseball Halls of Fame. He was also a board member of the Baseball Assistance Team.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lilia; five children – sons David (Jen), Ruben Jr.(Jami), Luis Alfredo and Ruben Andrés and daughter Alayna – and seven grandchildren.