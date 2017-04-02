76ers use roster hardship exception, sign forward Alex Poythress

- The Philadelphia 76ers announced the team signed forward Alex Poythress from the Ft. Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League.

Pursuant to the NBA’s roster hardship exception, the Sixers' roster now stands at 16.

According to FoxSports.com, the hardship extension is “a temporary roster spot that is granted by the league, allowing a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit when it has at least four players who are injured for at least two weeks. Each of the four players must miss at least three consecutive games during their two-week absence.”

Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington will be out for the remainder of the season with knee injuries.

The same is true for Joel Embiid, whose MRI revealed his meniscus tear previously identified appeared "more pronounced."

And the team never got top pick Ben Simmons on the floor after he broke his foot before the season.

Poythress has appeared in 46 games (45 starts) for Ft. Wayne this season, posting averages of 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes per game.

He is shooting 57 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Poythress, a 2017 NBA D-League All Star selection, ranks in the Top 15 in the D-League in points, field goals made and attempted, offensive rebounds and blocks per game.

Poythress appeared in 112 career games at the University of Kentucky, finishing his four-year career averaging nine points, five rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes per game, while shooting 55 percent from the field.

He helped lead the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament National Finals in 2014.

The Sixers (28-48) play in Toronto, Sunday night at 6.